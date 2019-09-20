The Skiatook Bulldogs celebrated homecoming night by defeating Tulsa Hale. Three touchdowns from Jayden Garden helped power the Bulldogs to the 44-12 victory.
On a night where the fans and coaching staff donned purple shirts in memory of the late Roger Upton, a long-time supporter of the team, Skiatook played with an energy of which Upton would have been proud.
Skiatook’s office was firing on all cylinders, rattling off big plays almost at will. A pair of early touchdowns from Jayden Garner helped Skiatook get up to a 31-6 halftime score, and the Bulldogs never looked back from there.
The first of those touchdown for Garner came in the form of an eighty-yard run on his first touch, just 56 seconds into the game.
The quick score was nothing but foreshadowing for the rest of the night.
Skiatook forced a three-and-out, then marched down the field on another long drive that primarily kept the ball on the ground with some big runs by Reece Womack. Freshman Mason Willingham capped off the drive with a short quarterback sneak.
Hale, despite quickly falling behind by two scores, managed to put together a touchdown drive of primarily quarterback scrambling led by senior DeAngelo Washington. A failed PAT left Skiatook a 14-6 lead at the end of the first.
In the second, Skiatook pulled off two more touchdowns--another from Garner before one from Thomas Reed--thene Greg Reed closed the quarter with a 32-yard field goal that expanded the halftime lead to 31-6.
The third quarter was more of the same. Willingham hit Garner for a 60-yard score to start the second half, and while the Rangers did manage to regroup and put together one more Washington-led scoring drive, Skiatook scored once more in the waning minutes of the game and cealed a 44-12 win.
Next week Skiatook visits a tough opponent on the road when the Bulldogs travel to Pryor to take on the Tigers.