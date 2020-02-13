Skiatook Drama students won second place at the Sapulpa tournament on Feb 7-8.
Skiatook drama students presented multiple performances at Sapulpa High School receiving individual qualifications for regional level contest. Lanie Eller was 3rd place in Monologue Acting, Key Goodnight was 2nd in Monologue Acting, MyKenzie Jones was 1st place in Prose reading, Patrick Nipp was 1st place in Foriegn current events speaking, Loriann Parker with Penzie Brown were 1st place in dramatic duet acting, Lainey Aynes with Brooklyn Barton were 3rd place in dramatic duet acting.
Other students traveling and performing included: Dnae Blalock, Montana Kriege, Evan Chaplin, Hannah DeLeon, Rylee Houston, Salina Jiang, and Jessica Kelly.