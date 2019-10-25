Oklahoma educators and artists journeyed to the Quartz Mountain Arts and Conference Center this October for hands-on training at the Oklahoma Fall Arts Institute (OFAI), a series of intensive weekend workshops taught by nationally renowned artists in the literary, visual, and performing arts.
Four Skiatook-area educators attended the Fall Arts Institute this year: Rudy Guara of Skiatook High School, Sandy Sexton and Sue Flaming of Caney Valley High School, and Kimberly Smart of Union Public Schools.
Since 1983, the Oklahoma Arts Institute has offered the workshops, which allow artists the opportunity to sharpen their skills, or learn new ones altogether, in an immersive environment with innovators in their fields. For years, OFAI has connected Oklahoma teachers with some of the nation’s leading teaching artists, offering professional development and valuable training for educators to take back to their classrooms across the state. Oklahoma public school educators attend OFAI on full scholarship.
"Attending OFAI was a great opportunity to gain instruction from nationally known professional artists," said Sexton. "My portrait painting instructor was brilliant and gave me new methods to help my students succeed in their own style. I was pushed to get out of my comfort zone, which is where true growth happens. I am looking forward to passing on these ideas to my classes."
The workshops are geared to a variety of interests and teaching backgrounds. This year, participants chose from classes in photography, printmaking, painting, poetry, and more. Workshops especially designed for educators included Social Emotional Learning and the Arts, A World of Rhythm, Bringing Fiction to Theatrical Life, and Folk Dance in the Classroom.
Participants had the rare opportunity to study with digital journalist Suzi Pond. In her workshop, Introduction to Audio Storytelling, Suzi instructed participants in capturing audio and editing content to create a compelling narrative. Participants gained familiarity with recording equipment, editing software, methods for audio storytelling, and other skills that can be applied to radio and podcasting.
Throughout the workshops, participants also enjoyed activities and electives in yoga, guided stargazing, community drum circle, meditation, drypoint printmaking, tai chi, hiking, and more.
“It’s imperative that Oklahoma educators have access to professional development opportunities of the highest caliber,” said Julie Cohen, Oklahoma Arts Institute President & CEO. “OFAI gives these educators the unique chance to broaden their artistic horizons while learning techniques they can take back to their students across the state.”
Every year, the Oklahoma Arts Institute reaches over 50,000 Oklahoma school children through their teachers' attendance at OFAI. Oklahoma public school educators receive full scholarships to attend OFAI, which include tuition, room, and board. Skiatook educator scholarships are made possible through funding from the Oklahoma State Department of Education and the following donors: Cresap Family Foundation, and The Raymond and Bessie Kravis Foundation. Additional program support is provided by the Oklahoma Arts Council and the Zarrow Foundations.
Next summer, Oklahoma high school students can also study with the nation’s top artists at the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute, held June 13-28, 2020. Auditions for this prestigious program begin in January at locations across the state, and every accepted student receives a scholarship to the program. More information is available at oaiquartz.org.
This project was supported in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council, which receives support
from the State of Oklahoma and the National Endowment for the Arts. The Oklahoma Arts Institute is a private, nonprofit organization founded in 1977, with a mission to provide exceptional multidisciplinary arts experiences that develop individual talent and inspire a lifelong passion for the arts.