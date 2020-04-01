Dear Elementary Families,
We know you and your child have many questions about what the remainder of the school year will be like. The purpose of this letter is to share what we know as we prepare for this significant transition. While this is not how we expected to end the school year, we believe our Distance Learning Plan will allow us to keep students on track, while also protecting what is most important - their health and well being.
Our administrators, teachers, and staff developed a Distance Learning Plan that will help Our students finish the school year strong. It will be available on the district webpage, Facebook, and available for pick up at the school lunch distribution located at Skiatook First Baptist Church West Campus 825 West Rogers Blvd. from 1 1.00 AM to 12:00 PM on weekdays.
Distance Learning will be, for many, a whole new way to "do school. " Whatever your family's digital capabilities are there is a plan to meet your needs. We believe elementary students learn best when they have the opportunity to experience hands-on activities. Our teachers are developing lessons that align with state learning standards in each grade level. While some Of the options will include online resources, most will only require the materials you commonly have in your home. Activity instructions, which will be provided in a weekly format, delivered in three phases. Phase 1 will include week 1 and will be available starting April 6th. Phase 2 will include week 2 and week 3 and will be available starting April 13th. Phase 3 will include week 4, week 5, and week 6 and will be available starting April 27th. These phases will take you through the final day Of school which will be May 15th.
Assignments and activities should not be returned to the school; instead, they will be for enrichment and practice for math, literacy, social studies, and science skills. Teachers will be touching base with families on a regular basis to continue to grow their relationship with students and to check on their progress.
Schools are at their best when the community works together, and now is the perfect time for us to shine. You were and continue to be your child's first and most important teacher. While Our faculty and staff will be leading the way, we know you will be encouraging, supporting and teaching your child side-by-side with us.
We miss our students terribly, but we are trying to make the best of the situation for everyone. Thank you for helping us rise to this challenge. We could not do it without you!
Sincerely, Principals: Steve Mason - Marrs Christy White Tim Buck - SIE