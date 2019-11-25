Oklahoma school report cards have been released. The intention of the report is to show how public schools are serving students in a variety of areas.
Things have changed a bit from the previous year’s report cards. School performance is now evaluated on academic achievement, academic growth, chronic absenteeism, English language proficiency assessments, postsecondary opportunities and graduation.
The Oklahoma Schools website states, “At the core of the Oklahoma School Report Cards is the belief that all students can grow and all schools can improve. While no student report card tells the full story of a child, no school report card tells the full story of a school. Education is far more than a single score or letter grade, but it is important that families and communities can see both strengths and areas that need support and improvement.”
State Average Scores
39% Academic Achievement
59% Academic Growth
29% English Language Proficiency Progress
85.97% Chronic Absenteeism, *percentage reflects students in good attendance
46% Postsecondary Opportunities
53% Overall Grade
Skiatook Public Schools have an enrollment of 2,418 students over three elementary schools, one middle school and one high school. Skiatook schools scored above the state average in areas evaluated except academic growth at Newman Middle School and academic achievement and postsecondary opportunities at Skiatook High Schools. All of the schools received a grade above the state average with the exception of Skiatook High School.
Skiatook Public Schools
Marrs Elementary – Pre-K through 1st grade
NA Academic Achievement
NA Academic Growth
NA English Language Proficiency Progress
92.31% Chronic Absenteeism, *percentage reflects students in good attendance
68% Overall Grade
Skiatook Elementary – 2nd and 3rd grades – Overall B
62% Academic Achievement
NA Academic Growth
NA English Language Proficiency Progress
95.35% Chronic Absenteeism, *percentage reflects students in good attendance
67% Overall Grade
Skiatook Intermediate Elementary – 4th and 5th grades – Overall C
78% Academic Achievement
82% Academic Growth
NA English Language Proficiency Progress
94.99% Chronic Absenteeism, *percentage reflects students in good attendance
79% Overall Grade B
Newman Middle School – 6th through 8th grades
50% Academic Achievement
54% Academic Growth
NA English Language Proficiency Progress
94.01% Chronic Absenteeism, *percentage reflects students in good attendance
55% Overall Grade C
Skiatook High School – 9th through 12th grades – Overall D
29% Academic Achievement
68% Graduation
NA English Language Proficiency Progress
96.07% Chronic Absenteeism, *percentage reflects students in good attendance
35% Postsecondary Opportunities
44% Overall Grade D
Sperry Public Schools
Sperry Public Schools have an enrollment of 1,078 students with one elementary school, one middle school and one high school. Sperry Elementary scored above the state averages in all categories except absenteeism. The middle school scored below average in academic achievement and well below average in academic growth. The high school scored below the state average in all categories except postsecondary opportunities.
Sperry Elementary School – Pre-K through 5th grade – Overall C
62% Academic Achievement
65% Academic Growth
NA English Language Proficiency Progress
84.46% Chronic Absenteeism, *percentage reflects students in good attendance
59% Overall Grade C
Sperry Middle School – 6th through 8th grades – Overall D
35% Academic Achievement
25% Academic Growth
NA English Language Proficiency Progress
85.95% Chronic Absenteeism, *percentage reflects students in good attendance
33% Overall Grade D
Sperry High School – 9th through 12th grades – Overall D*
35% Academic Achievement
52% Graduation
NA English Language Proficiency Progress
50% Postsecondary Opportunities
74.06% Chronic Absenteeism, *percentage reflects students in good attendance
41% Overall Grade D*