Oklahoma school report cards have been released. The intention of the report is to show how public schools are serving students in a variety of areas.

Things have changed a bit from the previous year’s report cards. School performance is now evaluated on academic achievement, academic growth, chronic absenteeism, English language proficiency assessments, postsecondary opportunities and graduation.

The Oklahoma Schools website states, “At the core of the Oklahoma School Report Cards is the belief that all students can grow and all schools can improve. While no student report card tells the full story of a child, no school report card tells the full story of a school. Education is far more than a single score or letter grade, but it is important that families and communities can see both strengths and areas that need support and improvement.”

State Average Scores

39% Academic Achievement

59% Academic Growth

29% English Language Proficiency Progress

85.97% Chronic Absenteeism, *percentage reflects students in good attendance

46% Postsecondary Opportunities

53% Overall Grade

Skiatook Public Schools have an enrollment of 2,418 students over three elementary schools, one middle school and one high school. Skiatook schools scored above the state average in areas evaluated except academic growth at Newman Middle School and academic achievement and postsecondary opportunities at Skiatook High Schools. All of the schools received a grade above the state average with the exception of Skiatook High School.

Skiatook Public Schools

Marrs Elementary – Pre-K through 1st grade

NA Academic Achievement

NA Academic Growth

NA English Language Proficiency Progress

92.31% Chronic Absenteeism, *percentage reflects students in good attendance

68% Overall Grade

Skiatook Elementary – 2nd and 3rd grades – Overall B

62% Academic Achievement

NA Academic Growth

NA English Language Proficiency Progress

95.35% Chronic Absenteeism, *percentage reflects students in good attendance

67% Overall Grade

Skiatook Intermediate Elementary – 4th and 5th grades – Overall C

78% Academic Achievement

82% Academic Growth

NA English Language Proficiency Progress

94.99% Chronic Absenteeism, *percentage reflects students in good attendance

79% Overall Grade B

Newman Middle School – 6th through 8th grades

50% Academic Achievement

54% Academic Growth

NA English Language Proficiency Progress

94.01% Chronic Absenteeism, *percentage reflects students in good attendance

55% Overall Grade C

Skiatook High School – 9th through 12th grades – Overall D

29% Academic Achievement

68% Graduation

NA English Language Proficiency Progress

96.07% Chronic Absenteeism, *percentage reflects students in good attendance

35% Postsecondary Opportunities

44% Overall Grade D

Sperry Public Schools

Sperry Public Schools have an enrollment of 1,078 students with one elementary school, one middle school and one high school. Sperry Elementary scored above the state averages in all categories except absenteeism. The middle school scored below average in academic achievement and well below average in academic growth. The high school scored below the state average in all categories except postsecondary opportunities.

Sperry Elementary School – Pre-K through 5th grade – Overall C

62% Academic Achievement

65% Academic Growth

NA English Language Proficiency Progress

84.46% Chronic Absenteeism, *percentage reflects students in good attendance

59% Overall Grade C

Sperry Middle School – 6th through 8th grades – Overall D

35% Academic Achievement

25% Academic Growth

NA English Language Proficiency Progress

85.95% Chronic Absenteeism, *percentage reflects students in good attendance

33% Overall Grade D

Sperry High School – 9th through 12th grades – Overall D*

35% Academic Achievement

52% Graduation

NA English Language Proficiency Progress

50% Postsecondary Opportunities

74.06% Chronic Absenteeism, *percentage reflects students in good attendance

41% Overall Grade D*

