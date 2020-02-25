On January 28th, 30th and February 1st, Skiatook FFA and 4H held their annual Invitational Shows where students from Tulsa, Osage and Washington Counties competed against one another for top honors with cattle, sheep, goats and swine.
Multiple Skiatook members were recognized with class winners, Breed and Reserve Breed as well as Overall Grand and Reserve Grand Champion species. Students also showed off their skills in showmanship competitions where many Skiatook students were recognized as well.
On Friday January 30th was one of the most exciting and biggest events for local FFA and 4H members where they competed against one another in the Skiatook Local Livestock Show. Students showed great teamwork and unity while helping out and cheering each other on during the show.