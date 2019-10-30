The Skiatook Rotary Club hosted their semi-annual Sasquach Shootout Saturday, October 26.
The team from the Skiatook Fire Department, sponsored by Virgil Mayabb took home first place. Team members were Richard Janssen, Sam Little, Fire Chief Jim Annas and Denton Eller. Richard Jannsen was the top shooter of the day.
The Skiatook Police Department took home second place.
The International Rotary Club is made up of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, and community leaders who come together to create positive, lasting change in our communities and around the world.
The Skiatook Rotary Club is part of this international organization. Skiatook Rotary Club helps to eradicate polio internationally, provides scholarships for Skiatook students, provides medical equipment, access to clean water, gives dictionaries to all local 3rd graders, participates in the Skiatook Christmas tree, and more.
The Sasquach Shootout is one fundraiser Skiatook Rotary hosts to raise funds to accomplish its service goals. The shootout was held at Longshot Ranch. Lunch was provided for the seven teams competing with food donated from Wal-Mart.
Toni Cornelius, Skiatook Rotary President, said, “We appreciate everyone who came out to support Skiatook Rotary Club.”
The next Sasquach Shootout will be held in April.