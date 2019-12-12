A small shoebox can have a big impact.
Samaritan Purse’s Operation Christmas Child helps change children’s’ lives all over the world through the power of a simple gift.
Since 1993, 168 million shoe boxes have been collected and distributed to needy children in 160 countries. But it’s the 500,000 volunteers worldwide that make this happen.
“Christians are asked to give of their time and tithes, presence and prayers, gifts and services in many projects,” said Chet Reyckert. “None of us could imagine the scope of a little shoe box, the far corners of the world it reaches, the seeds it can plant or the joy to the little children.
Jeannie Reyckert is Skiatook's team leader, has been connected with Operation Christmas Child for many years and coordinates the efforts for the Skiatook relay center. But this isn’t just a Christmas gig. Jeannie volunteers for the operation year round. Jeannie puts her heart and soul into the project every day that she volunteers. Her husband, Chet, also volunteers in any way he is needed: gopher, truck driver, and loader.
“It all starts with a single shoebox whether it’s from an individual, church or organization,” Chet said. “Shoebox gifts have been delivered in countries by truck, donkey, dugout canoe, boat and helicopter.”
First Presbyterian Church in Skiatook is Skiatook's drop-off site. Volunteers, including Heartland 4-H pack the boxes and then they are sent to the relay center in Owasso then on to the hub in Dallas before being distributed to children around the world. This year, the region sent 12,172 boxes to Dallas.
“This is a great experience,” Chet said. “Skiatook partners in this project, planting the seed of the Christmas story and a little joy in the hearts of needy children around the world, can rightly feel they have been part of something truly worthwhile.”
