The Oklahoma State Department of Health has released data on COVID-19 for individual cities. Previously, all information released was by county only.
The new report shows that Skiatook has 38 positive cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths have resulted from the virus. Thirteen people have recovered from the virus.
Sperry has five cases of COVID-19 with no deaths and three recoveries.
Owasso has 18 cases, but has reported no deaths and 15 recoveries.
Osage County currently has two ventilators, zero anesthesia machines and nine COVID-19 collection kits. The county has 934 surgical masks, 398 N95 masks, 1,174 gowns, 31,500 gloves, but only 25 face and eye protection.
The state of Oklahoma has had 21 more deaths in the last 24 hours. There are 2,807 cases statewide with 164 total deaths.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health states, "COVID-19 is a virus identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China in 2019 and has since spread globally into a pandemic. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. While roughly 80% of cases report mild symptoms, some progress into severe pneumonia and multi-organ failure and can lead to death. Current data indicates the risk of death for those contracting COVID-19 notably increases for individuals above the age of 60 or for individuals with autoimmune conditions. On January 11, 2020, the first set of individuals in the United States tested positive for COVID-19. The virus has since spread across all 50 states and the number of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 continues to rapidly grow each day."