Information sent to city officials regarding confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Skiatook has been spotty at best. So far the city has only received one confirmed case from the Osage County Health Department and one from a local hospital.
What we do know through our own investigation is there could be up to four additional cases that have not been communicated to the city. Which brings me to my point to say you can assume Skiatook, as may be the case in most cities in Oklahoma and across the nation likely have many more cases they are not aware of, hence more of the reason to continue to follow the guidelines of Federal, State and Local officials regarding only getting out for essential needs and practicing social distancing.
I would like to offer some comfort to those that are concerned for the safety and well being of our workers and hopefully at the same time minimize the negative responses from those that are critical of any response. The city has for weeks been taking steps to reduce the possible exposure to not only the citizens but the city staff as well. Half of essential and non essential workers are working from home one week while the other half is at work.
The Senior Center has been closed to the public for a couple of weeks and providing delivery service only. Parks and city property have restrictions in place. Restrictions on certain businesses and gatherings have been instituted.
The fire/EMS have been separated into two stations and additional housing is being made available to EMS workers that have been possibly exposed so they do not have to go home to potentially expose their families.
Keep in mind just because an EMS worker has been exposed doesn’t mean they will get it nor does it mean they are removed from service. They are simply monitored. The reason for this is simply because if we quarantined every exposures would simply run out of EMS workers within weeks if not days.
The police have been separated from dispatch and interaction is limited along with calls for service. Extreme hazard pay has been also provided to both police and fire in the interim.
Please continue to keep them in your thoughts and please don’t get out unless you have to.