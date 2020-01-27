On this month’s board agenda, I have submitted a request to modify our history graduation requirements. As the request mentions, we currently require .5 credits above the Oklahoma State Department graduation requirements.
Several years ago, a .5 unit of Geography was added to Skiatook High School’s graduation requirements to better prepare students for the End of Instruction U.S. History exam. Although students still take an U.S. History exam, our primary state assessment is now the ACT test. Students are no longer required to pass four of seven EOI assessment as was the case when the additional credit was added.
We are finding that the additional requirement is creating some hardship for our students pursuing Career Tech admissions or concurrent enrollment. Often, these students are doubling history courses to meet needed requirements and be able to attend another campus for half a day. For those that cannot fit two history courses in their schedule, they have to pay $150 to take the course online outside of the standard school day. The cost of the course eliminates some students from the online option.
Career Tech has offered the use of their Success Centers to our students. Through Success Centers, Career Tech offers several online courses at a reduced cost but students do have to attend one of the Tulsa campuses in the evening to take the course. Recently, the Geography course was eliminated from the Success Center course offerings so this is no longer an option for our students trying to work ahead or recover the credit if they fail the course. Transportation is also an issue with this option for some of our students.
Because Geography is only our requirement, many students that move into our district have not taken this course. This creates some scheduling difficulties trying to fit in an additional course for a student who has not been with us for the duration of their high school career. It has created instances of a move-in Senior being in a freshman level course.
Eliminating the additional .5 credit would align our graduation requirements more closely with our state department’s graduation requirements as well as our neighboring districts. It is also expected that the number of students attending Career Tech or participating in concurrent enrollment will increase. It will also allow us to explore additional course offerings in the history subject area that would be of interest to students and could still be used as additional credits for the College Prep/Work Ready curriculum.