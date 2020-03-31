The Skiatook High School Facebook page has stated that prom has been cancelled for this year.
It is with incredible regret and disappointment that due to current community restrictions and school closure, Skiatook High School will not be hosting a prom this year. We were hoping conditions would improve and allow this event to be held but that is just simply not the case. This was not an easy decision as we enjoy this event and know it is something that students look forward to attending. However, the safety of our students and staff is most important at this time.
In regards to ticket refunds, the following procedure will be used:
All Seniors will receive a full refund for purchased tickets. Refunds will be processed as quickly as possible. Reimbursements will be mailed to the student's home address. Please make sure your mailing address is current in your school demographics.
Junior students will have two options. Option A is request a full refund for tickets purchased. Reimbursements will be mailed to the student's home address. Please make sure your mailing address is current in your school demographics. Option B is to apply $25 of your ticket purchase to senior year class fees and receive a refund for the remaining balance paid. Students will need to communicate their selected option by emailing wmcintire@skiatookschools.org or calling Skiatook High School at 918-396-1790. Refunds must be requested by May 22nd, 2020.