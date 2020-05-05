Skiatook Public School hosted a senior parade on Friday, May 1.
Seniors drove through the high school parking lot to cheers and flags as they celebrated their final days of high school.
The ceremony was altered due to concerns about gathering in large groups. The name of seniors were announced over loud speakers as each car drove through. Seniors received their cap and gown as well as class t-shirts.
Sperry High School has postponed graduation ceremonies until June 19 at 7:30 p.m. on Harrington Field.
The Skiatook Journal will be publishing our regular graduation section on May 27 to celebrate the seniors from both schools.