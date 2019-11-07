Skiatook is one of the top 50 safest cities in Oklahoma ranking at 30th in a list compiled by the Security Baron.
Security Baron analyzed FBI rankings of crime rates to find out what the top 50 safest cities are in Oklahoma, and what their safety score is.
The analysis found that Skiatook (with a population of 8,018) emerged on the list, with an average safety score of 74.45 and a rate of 1.75 violent crimes per 1,000 citizens. The city also has a rate of 24.07 property crimes per 1,000 citizens.
It was also found that the safest city in Oklahoma is Piedmont with a safety score of 88.97 and a rate of just 4.14 property crimes per 1,000 people. Piedmont also has a violent crime rate of 0.65 per 1,000 citizens.
The last city that emerged on the list is Enid (population 51,257) with a safety score of 65.62. The city also has a rate of 3.39 violent crimes per 1,000 people and a rate of 34.16 property crimes per 1,000.
Piedmont was ranked the safest city while Mustang, Lone Grove, Blanchard and Alva finished out the top five. Collinsville was ranked 10th, Owasso was ranked 22nd, and Sperry did not make the top 50.