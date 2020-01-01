By Lindsey Chastain
The Skiatook Journal Person of the Decade is not a single person; it is a group of people. A group of people, and a dog, that keeps us safe each and every day.
The People of the Decade are Skiatook’s first responders.
The Skiatook Police Department puts themselves in harm’s way daily to ensure the safety of Skiatook’s citizens. The Mission of the Skiatook Police Department is to provide the citizens of Skiatook with a law enforcement system that effectively integrates and utilizes departmental, civic and community resources, to protect life and property, preserve law and order and enforce state law and city ordinances, within the framework of the Constitution.
What sets the officers in Skiatook apart is their obvious love for the job and the Skiatook community. Each and every officer on the force is dedicated and courageous. They perform their duties with fierce determination, but also with compassion.
The Skiatook police department hand out toys to children they encounter, many of whom are having the worst day of their lives when they encounter an officer. They take children shopping for Christmas through Shop with a Cop. They work tirelessly to search for missing people, to save lives and to make the city a safer and better place to live.
The force also includes a School Resource Officer who keeps our children safe and educates them on making good decisions and understanding the consequences of actions through the D.A.R.E. program.
They have a dedicated Animal Control Officer who has made sure that animals running lose in the city are safely captured and either relocated or adopted. The shelter has remained a no kill shelter in 2019 despite the number of intakes doubling. The force also added Diesel, a K-9 officer to the force.
The Skiatook Fire Department and EMS are also dedicated, courageous and compassionate.
The Skiatook Fire Department consists of twenty one career firefighters and six volunteer firefighters. The Department responds to approximately 2,000 calls for service each year.
The Skiatook Fire Department, in conjunction with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, conducted approximately 50 rescue missions that included both people and animals. Most of those rescues were outside of the city limits of Skiatook.
All of the members of the fire department are cross trained for EMS. The team has worked hard to increase training and certifications, repair and improve vehicles and to bring them up to date with current technology.
The department conducted training and provided tourniquets for all of Skiatook’s teachers and was able to improve the city’s fire rating, which helped everyone with home owner’s insurance costs.
The department responded to over 2100 emergency calls in 2019 with 71% of those being rescue or emergency calls. Over 70 calls were for fires and over 350 were service calls. 52 of those calls were for swift water rescue.
Each and every one of the dedicated first responders that serve Skiatook deserves our respect and support. That is why they have each been named the Skiatook Journal Person of the Decade.
Skiatook Police Department
Deputy Chief Billy Wakefield
Sergeant Jerry Bullard
Detective Wes Henderson
Street Crime Investigator Tony Harper
K-9 Officer Hank Guilfoyle
School Resource Officer Brandon Foshee
Officer Chris Edwards
Officer Mark Dressler
Officer Tyler Wilson
Officer Johnny Okerson
Officer Kim Benson
Sergeant Chris Tinsley
Sergeant Steve Haley
Sergeant Tracy Moore
Animal Control Officer Kirsten Williams
Skiatook Fire Department
Fire Chief Jim Annas
Fire Marshal Bob Nail
Captain Mike Thoendel
Captain Josh Miller
EMS Officer Sam Little
Lieutenant Denton Eller
Lieutenant James Perkis
Lieutenant Chuck Williamson
Captain Richard Postier
Firefighter Mike Anderson
Firefighter Ruben Luna
Firefighter Ricky Janssen
Firefighter Brice Irving
Firefighter Micah Parks
Firefighter Brennan Cantu
Firefighter Mike Casillas
Firefighter Keifer Burks
Firefighter Dawn McCreary
Firefighter Matt Brand