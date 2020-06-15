The Skiatook Journal won several awards at the 2019 Oklahoma Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.
The Oklahoma Press Association presented its Better Newspaper Contest Awards online this year on June 15, instead of holding their annual banquet.
Editor Lindsey Chastain won two first place awards, one second place award and two third place awards. All contest entries were from 2019 print editions of the Skiatook Journal.
Chastain won first place for her news story "Skiatook Floods" and third place for her news story "Old Skiatook High School comes down."
Chastain also won first place for her column "State asks, when will education improve?"
The investigation into Country Corner Fire Department, which included the articles "Country Corner Fire audit finds mishandling of district" and "Country Corner board meets with DA," both written by Chastain, won second place for in-depth reporting and the photograph "1940s photo of twins recreated" won third place for feature photograph.
“I am extremely pleased with the awards we won this year,” said Journal Editor Lindsey Chastain. “I am looking forward to next year’s contest as we continue to make improvements to our coverage of the community."