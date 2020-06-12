Breaking
Skiatook Journal's top web stories
Most Popular
-
Man who fell from I-244 during Tulsa protest broke his neck and back, remains in ICU
-
Michael Overall: Downtown Tulsa's huge mistake most people haven't noticed, as identified by national expert
-
President Trump coming to Tulsa for a rally as he returns to the campaign trail
-
Watch Now: Tulsa police release video of officers handcuffing black teens for jaywalking; Internal investigation under way
-
COVID-19: Newly reported cases in Tulsa County surge to highest level yet
Latest Local Offers
"EXTERIOR PRO'S" Prompt and On time painting Exterior, Interior, Repairs Caulking, Prep and Prime Call now, low rates 918-829-3698
Same Day Service & Repair No Job too Small Home or Business Licensed, Bonded, Insured Lic#12899
BIG MONEY FOR YOUR VEHICLES! Even If Wrecked Or Disabled! Cash Paid, Free Tow Away, & Fast Pick Up. John, (918) 633-5578.