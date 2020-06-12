The Skiatook Museum will reopen on Saturday, June 20.
The Skiatook Museum is located at 115 S. Broadway and is open every Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Skiatook Museum was founded in 1976 by a group of 22 people who wanted to preserve Skiatook’s History. The museum houses mementoes, scrapbooks, pictures and artifacts of the past in several different rooms showcasing specifics like the military, quilting, medical equipment, education, general stores, and the Doc’s office.
The building itself was given to the museum in 1988 and was the home of the pioneer doctor W.G. Phillips. It was built in 1912 by Dr. Phillips, who moved to Skiatook in 1910 and served the community for over 50 years. The museum still displays the doctor’s medical diploma and graduation picture.
The original renovation of the building for museum use was conducted with help from the Oklahoma Historical Society and grants to refurbish the house and set up displays.
The museum board conducted a successful building fund campaign in 1999 and completed an addition to the home which has added much needed space for the display of local historical documents, as well as furniture and other household items of the town’s pioneers.
The museum is also home to a microfilm reader so visitors can read newspaper accounts from Skiatook’s history back to April 1905. Photos and personal papers on Skiatook’s pioneer families are housed at the museum as well as photos showing Main Street back to 1905.