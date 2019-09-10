Rich Thompson has taken the reins as the 2019 Chairman of Gator Bowl Sports and will preside over all three Gator Bowl Sports entities (TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, JAXSPORTS Council, and Gator Bowl Charities) with a primary focus on the 75th annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl events and game on January 2, 2020 in Jacksonville.
Chairman Rich Thompson has a long history of being leader with a specialization in Human Resources. His experience as an executive for a Global Fortune 500 company with operations in over 60 countries brings a wealth of national and international expertise to his role as Chairman of Gator Bowl Sports. Thompson and his family moved to Jacksonville in 2013 from The Adecco Group international headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland when he assumed the role of Chief HR Officer, North America which then expanded to include the United Kingdom, Ireland and Latin America.
Rich is a native of Skiatook, Oklahoma and was an outstanding athlete at Skiatook High School which led him to the University of Wisconsin where he played football for legendary coach Barry Alvarez and earned First Team All-Big Ten honors. Thompson still remains in the record books at Wisconsin for Season Field Goals (22) and Career Field Goals Made (50). Rich finished his career as the #3 all-time scorer for the University of Wisconsin. Following his career at Wisconsin, Thompson was a free agent with the Green Bay Packers in 1993 and 1994.
He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin and has subsequently received his Certificate in Human Resource Management and Master of Management from North Park University in Chicago. He is also a graduate of the Adecco Leadership Development Program at IMD in Lausanne, Switzerland, the Senior Leadership Program in Fontainebleau, France and Leading in Innovation, Hyper Island, in Stockholm, Sweden.
“Gator Bowl Sports is a staple in our Jacksonville community and serving as Chairman is an honor and privilege,” said Chairman Thompson. “I look forward to utilizing my background in athletics and business acumen to contribute to the continued success of Gator Bowl Sports and having the opportunity to celebrate the 75th playing of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game.”
Rich and his wife Ann reside in the San Jose community of Jacksonville with their three children Jack (18), Will (16), and Josi (12).