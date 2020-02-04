Skiatook native Thomas Partain sat down with the Journal to talk about his new movie “First Lady” before attending an audition via telephone in his mother’s living room.
“First Lady” is a family friendly romantic comedy about a woman, not married to the president, who runs for the office of First Lady. However, she winds up getting a much better proposal than she ever expected. She is torn between a promise and her calling.
The “First Lady” website states, “In this modern day fairytale, when President Morales dies in office, his widow, Kate, agrees to help the VP, Taylor Brooks in his bid for the presidency. Max, the prince of her youth, now, literally a King, comes back into her life, disguised as a bodyguard, making her a better offer than First Lady.”
“Basically, the movie answers the question of what happens when the first lady gets a better offer,” Partain said.
The movie features well-known actors Nancy Stafford and Corbin Bersen as the First Lady and the King.
Partain got bit by the acting bug in high school. He was the lead in the junior and senior plays and performed in plays at the Methodist church. After high school, he spent four years in the army and attended college. He eventually ended up in Amarillo, TX where he performed in community theater.
In 2001 he walked into a talent agency and they booked Partain in some local commercials and independent films. In 2014, he was cast as Davy Crockett’s ghost in “Too Many Crocketts”, a TV movie now available on Amazon and in 2019 he was in the short film “Walking Papers,” which won at the Billy the Kid Film Festival. He has also had a role in “Vindication,” a faith based crime drama series.
Acting in “Too Many Crocketts” reignited Partain’s passion for acting as did reconnecting with his coach and manager Lee Peterson. He joined Peterson’s weekly scene study class and began to form some fast friendships with the other actors. The group was selected to fill the roles of the White House staff in “First Lady.”
“It really was a memorable experience for our entire scene study group to work together. Lee Peterson, our acting coach, passed away just a few weeks before Benjamin Dane was offered the role of President Taylor Brooks. We’ve all been so very grateful to Nina May, writer/producer/director of “First Lady,” for allowing us all to work together,” Partain said.
After the interview, Partain invited me to stay as he auditioned for a role in an upcoming movie. He had rearranged his mother’s living room to be a set of sorts complete with lighting, a backdrop and a camera. He conducted the audition via phone with his brother reading for the other speaker in the scene while recording the audition on a DLSR camera.
“All that gear for the audition, I carry with me in my vehicle anytime I travel. The industry has changed so much in the past few years,” Partain said. “More and more, casting directors are requesting self-tapes. It allows them an opportunity to see a larger range of actors. I’ve auditioned for roles shooting in New Mexico, Georgia, California, and New York, all from Amarillo, Skiatook, or any number of places depending where I might be. No longer do people have to pack bags and move to LA to be a successful actor. Take classes, strive to prefect the craft, get a good agent, have confidence and faith — those are the keys to success, not where you lay your head.”
Partain continues to love the acting craft. “I get to be anybody. I’ve been the bad guy, the good guy, the husband and the jilted boyfriend. You get to be somebody else and you meet so many unique people,” he said.
“First Lady” premiers on February 14. The independent film has been picked up by more than 50 theaters, but none so far in Oklahoma. For a list of theaters visit firstladymovie.com.