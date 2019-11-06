Skiatook Paws and Claws (SPACAR) is an animal rescue located in Skiatook. They have made it their mission to rescue and find homes for cats and dogs.
SPACAR was founded in 2013 when the relationship between Stillwater animal welfare and the Stillwater humane society was noted by Paige Bodden, who is now the SPACAR president.
“Because Skiatook didn’t have an adoption program, animal control euthanasia was nearly 100%. There was no networking of lost found or adoptable dogs. Everything that wasn’t claimed was put to sleep,” Bodden said.
Initially SPACAR got started by scraping the $75 together to get a pound dog spayed or neutered and vaccinated and scrambling to find one foster home. The organization has now grown to where they do most of the vetting in house and have a large foster base.
Skiatook animal control has not had to euthanize a healthy nonaggressive animal for space in six years.
“Kirsten Williams, who is now Skiatook’s Animal Control Officer, cofounded the rescue along with Christy Kannegiesser. Amber Ridenour is now on the board and has helped take SPACAR to the next level. We have several intake coordinators and admins who run the show as well,” Bodden said.
“SPACAR admins put 40 hours or more a week into this rescue. Almost all have full time jobs on top of that. We put most of our free time into saving these dogs,” Bodden said. “We are a foster based rescue so have to have a foster to house the animal. We probably have 50 or so foster homes at this time.”
You can find animals available for adoption on the Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue Facebook page. Bodden estimates they have saved over 800 animals in 2019 so far.
In addition to local adoptions, SPACAR sends roughly 50 animals to Maine every month.
“We borrow OAAs van that they generously loan us for the 30 hour trip. They do not have a pet overpopulation problem like Oklahoma due to a harsher climate, and most importantly, spay and neuter and animal welfare laws. They have adopters knocking at their doors for a chance to save a life,” Bodden said.
The tireless efforts of these amazing women is why they truly are Hometown Heroes, along with their network of foster homes, volunteers and financial supporters.
If you would like to help SPACAR you can contact them at skpawsclawsresc@yahoo.com, skiatookpawsandclaws.com, or through their Facebook page. Donations can also be made at Skiatook Animal Clinic to assist with vet bills.
“Currently, we need funding more than anything. Our debt is 30k or more due to being hit with major medical cases,” Bodden said. “We always need foster homes as well.”
Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.
E-mail lindsey.chastain @skiatookjournal.com