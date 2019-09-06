Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, August 23, 2019, through early morning Friday, September 7, 2019. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
8.23
Lukas Ryan Hunt, of Skiatook. Possession of paraphernalia. Resisting an executive officer. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication.
8.24
Nelson Anthony Aristy, of El Paso, TX. Public intoxication.
Thomas Matthew Reyes, of Skiatook. Operating a vehicle without tail lamps. DUI.
8.27
Brooklyn Cheyenne Cochran, of Hominy. Osage County warrants.
Ronald WIlliam Maxey, of Skiatook. Local Skiatook warrant.
8.29
Barry Franklin Molsbee, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.