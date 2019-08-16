Chaney

 Lindsey Chastain News Editor

8.9

Charles Daniel Chaney. Possession of marijuana. Possession of paraphernalia. Child abuse. Threatening to perform an act of violence.

8.10

Christine Ann Shannon. Tulsa County warrant.

8.13

William Anthony White. Public intoxication.

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.