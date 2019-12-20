Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, December 13, 2019, through early morning Friday, December 20, 2019. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
12.16
Gary Neil Brown, of Sperry. Public intoxication.
12.18
Michael Dewayne Tatum, of Skiatook. Driving without a license. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of drug paraphernalia.
12.19
Bobby Joe Huddleston. Public intoxication.