Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, December 6, 2019, through early morning Friday, December 13, 2019. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
12.6
Mark Wayne Clay. Driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substance, first offense.
12.7
Virginia Sue Rodgers, of Skiatook. Tulsa County warrant.
12.8
Joel Ray Roach, of Avant. Driving without a license.
12.9
Israel Andrew Tillery, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.
Jordan Malachi Tillery, of Skiatook. Driving under the influence. Driving without a license.
12.10
Crystal Dawn Rauch, of Skiatook. Local warrant.
12.11
David Wayne Holcomb, of Skiatook. Driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substance, second offense within 10 years.