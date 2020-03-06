Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, February 28, 2020, through early morning Friday, March 6, 2020. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
2.28
Joseph Allen Cole, of Tulsa. Public intoxication. Shoplifting.
Kaitlyn Marie Mills, of Tulsa. Public intoxication. Possession of marijuana.
3.2
Michael Dean Wade, of Sperry. Osage County Felony warrant.
3.3
Eric Raymond Bingamon, of Skiatook. Possession of a controlled drug. Public intoxication.
3.4
Edgard Joel Alcala, of Tulsa. DUI. Knowing receiving stolen property. Osage County warrant.
Archie Lee Everhart, of Tulsa. Public intoxication. Knowing receiving stolen property.
Ruben Orr, of Tulsa. Public intoxication. Knowing receiving stolen property.
3.5
Austin James Dean Armentor, of Skiatook. Local warrants.