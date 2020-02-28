Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, February 21, 2020, through early morning Friday, February 28, 2020. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
2.21
Austin James Dean Armentor, of Skiatook. Skiatook municipal warrant. Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Possession of marijuana.
2.24
Austin James Dean Armentor, of Skiatook. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Public intoxication.
2.25
Jesse James McKenzie, of Skiatook. Local warrants.