Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, February 7, 2020, through early morning Friday, February 14, 2020. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
Vance Wayne Bodine, of Skiatook. Intentionally and wrongfully shooting another or discharging any kind of firearm with intent to kill.
Keith Malone Jewel, of Skiatook. Skiatook municipal warrant. Osage County warrant. Possession of a controlled substance.