Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, February 14, 2020, through early morning Friday, February 21, 2020. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
2.17
Jaqulyn Christine Karr, of Tulsa. Osage County felony warrant.
2.19
Jason Lee Benavidez, of Skiatook. DUI.
Bruce Alan Bugg, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.
2.21
Austin James Dean Armentor, of Skiatook. Skiatook Municipal warrants.