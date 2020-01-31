1.25
Ricky William Carter, of Skiatook. Skiatook municipal warrant.
1.26
Seth Blaine Gruenwald, of Skiatook. Shoplifting.
1.28
James Casey Shepherd, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.
1.30
Stephanie Dawn Smith, of Skiatook. Domestic abuse.
