Wesley Lee Hipp, of Claremore. Driving without a license.
Sarah Cheyenne Ingram, of Collinsville. Rogers County warrant.
David Lynn Gourd, of Skiatook. Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph Don Starks, of Skiatook. Driving without a license. Insurance required.
Jennifer Nicole Archuleta, of Skiatook. Local warrant.
Justin James Dean Armentor, of Skiatook. Local warrant. Possession of marijuana.
Kenneth Dwayne Kirtley, of Avant. Possession of drug paraphernalia. Possession of marijuana. Possession of a controlled substance.