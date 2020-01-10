Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...A MIXTURE OF FREEZING RAIN, SLEET, AND SNOW IS EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH ARE POSSIBLE. WINDS WILL LIKELY GUST 35 TO 40 MPH. * WHERE...OSAGE, WASHINGTON OK AND PAWNEE COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY TO HAZARDOUS ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW FROM THE GUSTY WINDS COULD ALSO REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE GUSTY WINDS COMBINED WITH LIGHT ICE ACCUMULATION ON BRANCHES AND ELECTRICAL LINES MAY RESULT IN LOCALIZED POWER OUTAGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR DETERIORATING WEATHER CONDITIONS. MAKE SURE YOUR CAR IS WINTERIZED AND IN GOOD WORKING ORDER. MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&