Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, July 3, 2020, through early morning Friday, July 10, 2020. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
7.3
Jeffrey Wayne Johnson, of Skiatook. Skiatook Municipal warrants. Shoplifting.
Joshua James Marshall, of Skiatook. Indecent exposure. Public intoxication.
7.4
Brandy Jo Harris, of Tulsa. Public intoxication. Protective order violation.
7.7
Joshua Ryan Dry, of Tulsa. Eludes or attempts to elude a police officer, second or subsequent offense.
Andrew Scott Simmons, of Tulsa. Public intoxication.
7.10
Jodee Chance Bennett, of Skiatook. Local warrant.