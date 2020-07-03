Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, June 26, 2020, through early morning Friday, July 3, 2020. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
Joseph Leroy Sanford Leasock, of Tulsa. Public intoxication.
Michael Don Newman, of Skiatook. Skiatook Municipal warrants.
Andy Chase Russell, of Skiatook. Burglary second degree. Obstructing an officer. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer. Malicious injury to property under $2,500. Public intoxication.
Andrew Ryan Tyner, of Skiatook. Public intoxication. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Austin Hayden Campbell, of Tulsa. DUI. Transporting an open container of beer. Changing lanes unsafely.
James Auston Chenoweth, of Sand Springs. Public intoxication.
Joshua James Marshall, of Skiatook. Lewd exposure. Public intoxication.