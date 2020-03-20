Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, March 13, 2020, through early morning Friday, March 20, 2020. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
3.14
Aaron Dean Carpenter, of Skiatook. Domestic abuse.
3.15
Kenneth Brett Cooper, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.
Andrew Dillion Andrew Hare, of Skiatook. DUI. Malicious injury or destruction of property $1,000 or more. Outraging public decency. Obstructing an officer. Burglary first degree.