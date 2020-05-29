Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, May 15, 2020, through early morning Friday, May 29, 2020. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
5.16
Antonio Enrique Flores, of Skiatook. U.S. Marshall hold for warrant.
William Robert Legrand, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.
Tonya Tyner, of Oklahoma City. Operating a tour bus without a valid driver’s license. Operating a motor vehicle under the influence while under 21. Failure to provide proof of security. Operating a vehicle without proper license plate or decal or on which all taxes due the state have not been paid. Willfully or maliciously engaging in child abuse.
5.17
James Edward Lee III, of Avant. Public intoxication.
5.18
Jerry Ray Brown, of Skiatook. Second degree robbery. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
5.24
Tamra Denise Huebel, of Skiatook. Skiatook Municipal warrants.
5.25
Edward Scott Downs, of Skiatook. Possession of drug paraphernalia to produce a controlled dangerous substance. Possession of a controlled substance.