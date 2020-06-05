Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, May 29, 2020, through early morning Friday, June 5, 2020. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
6.2
Jonathan Lawrence Gable, of Skiatook. Tulsa County warrant.
Kelly Laureen Nolan, of Skiatook. Osage County warrant.
Michael Brandon Wheat, of Elizabeth, AR. DUI.
6.3
Randall Wiley, of Foster. Public intoxication. Tulsa County warrant.
6.4
Keith Durell Hooks, of Tulsa. Domestic abuse in the presence of a child. Public intoxication. Burglary in the first degree. Assault and battery. Petit larceny.
Tina Marie Roberts, of Skiatook. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain liability insurance.
6.5
Stacie Naomi Sloan, of Skiatook. Mayes County warrant.