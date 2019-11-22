Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, November 15 2019, through early morning Friday, November 22, 2019. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.

11.18

Dustin James Gullett, of Claremore. Larceny from a retailer.

11.19

Daniel Webster Gann, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.

11.20

Bradley Joseph Carlson, of Skiatook. Failure to appear.

Jessica Lynn Spencer, of Skiatook. Skiatook warrant.

11.21

Rickey Edward Carter, of Skiatook. Tulsa County warrant. Possession of drug paraphernalia. Bringing contraband into jail.

