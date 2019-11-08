Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, November 1 2019, through early morning Friday, November 8, 2019. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
11.2
Kimberly Kay Atwood, of Ramona. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer less than $500.
Ralph Wesley Crank, of Skiatook. Second and subsequent domestic abuse.
Dwayne Leslie Thompson, of Skiatook. Child abuse.
11.4
Crystal Dawn Rauch, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.
11.5
Monica Renee Wheeler, of Coffeyville, KS. Driving without a license. Inattentive driving. Failure to maintain liability insurance.
Randy Scott Wills, of Skiatook. Local warrant.
Amy Michelle Young, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.
11.7
Todd Lawrence Smith, of Skiatook. Domestic abuse.