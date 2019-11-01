Skiatook Police logo
Lindsey Renuard

Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, October 25, 2019, through early morning Friday, November 1, 2019. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.

10.26

Austin Robison, of Skiatook. Driving without a license. Failure to yield when turning left.

10.31

Amy Dawn Bratton, of Tulsa. Driving without a license.

Rhonda Jo McCoy, of Tulsa. Local warrant.

John Raymond McGlasson, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.

