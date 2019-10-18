Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, October 4, 2019, through early morning Friday, October 18, 2019. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.

10.4

Joseph Robert Johnson, of Dustin. Public intoxication.

10.5

Spencer Sheffield Gharrity, of Sapulpa. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer less than $500.

10.9

Lukas Ryan Hunt, of Skiatook. Shoplifting. Possession of drug paraphernalia.

