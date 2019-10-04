Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, September 27, 2019, through early morning Friday, October 4, 2019. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.

9.29

Keith Ronald Fronko, of Skiatook. Petit larceny.

9.30

Sarah Nicole Rose, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.

Cody Wayne Shaffer, of Tulsa. Public intoxication.

10.1

Zoe Dawn Breger-Smith, of Tulsa. Driving without a license. DUI. Possession of a stolen vehicle.

10.2

Andy Chase Russell, of Skiatook. Fugitive from justice.

10.3

Lloyd Capps, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.

