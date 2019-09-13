Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, September 6, 2019, through early morning Friday, September 13, 2019. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
9.8
Andy Chase Russell, of Skiatook. Domestic abuse.
9.10
Hallie Lynn Biggs, of Skiatook. Driving without a license, 3rd offense.
David Wayne Holt, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.
9.12
Darion Drashawn Kraft, of Skiatook. DUI. Transporting an open container of beer. Following to closely.