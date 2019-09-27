Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, September 20, 2019, through early morning Friday, September 27, 2019. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
9.20
Shane Justin Anson, of Hominy. Driving without a license.
9.21
Daniel Webster Gann, of Skiatook. Domestic abuse. Consuming a controlled dangerous substance.
Dequaidrian Demaund Sango, of Skiatook. Domestic abuse in the presence of a child.
9.22
Jessie Dwayne Holt, of Pawhuska. Driving under the influence.
9.23
Jacob Robert Deerinwater, of Skiatook. Osage County felony warrant.
Matthew Cordray Garrison, of Hominy. Possession of marijuana.
9.24
John Raymond McGlasson, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.
9.26
Daniel Webster Gann, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.