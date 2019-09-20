Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, September 13, 2019, through early morning Friday, September 20, 2019. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
9.13
Michael Don Newman, of Skiatook. Skiatook municipal warrants.
9.15
David Phillip Redden, of Skiatook. Skiatook city warrant.
Chris Lee Streeter, of Skiatook. Skiatook municipal warrant.
9.16
Austin James Dean Armentor, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.
9.18
Shea Thomas Murillo, of Skiatook. Obstructing an officer. Threatening to perform an act of violence.
9.19
Joseph William Snyder, of Skiatook. Public intoxication. Obstructing an officer.