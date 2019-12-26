Interim Chief Billy Wakefield recently awarded Skiatook Officers for their outstanding service to the community.
Officers Tony Harper, Johnny Okerson and former Sgt. Shane Thompson were awarded the Skiatook Police Commendation award for actions taken in May of 2017. All three officers responded to a fatality collision in which a deceased victim was removed from a vehicle and placed on the side of the roadway to await the medical examiners arrival. A severe thunderstorm approached with heavy rain and lightning. All three officers decided that they would not leave the deceased victim alone during the storm and stood by the victim during the thunderstorm exposed to the elements instead of taking cover until the medical examiner arrived.
Sergeant Tracy Moore and Officer Tony Harper were awarded the Skiatook Police Life Saving Award for actions taken in September of 2019. Both officers were dispatched to residence to check on an elderly subject who lived alone and missed an appointment and was not answering their phone. The officers knocked on the door and got no response and were advised that the subject did not communicate with relatives and lived an isolated life. The residence was locked and the officers continued to attempt to raise the subject as one of the officers placed their head inside a doggie door and called out for the subject. The officer then heard a faint cry for help and the officers forced entry. Once inside the officers discovered the elderly subject on the floor on the bathroom with a head injury and to be immobile. The officer’s actions enabled the Skiatook Fire Department to respond and transport the subject to the hospital for treatment.
Officers Chris Edwards, Mark Dressler and Tyler Bates were awarded the Skiatook Police Life saving Award for actions taken in December 2019. The officers were dispatched to a residence in which two subjects had overdosed on opioids and were not responsive. The officers administered the antidote Narcan to both subjects and both regained consciousness and were transported by the Skiatook Fire Department to the hospital.