In late November Skiatook PD took a missing persons report from the family of Michael Newman. He has not been heard from by the family since October. He likes to frequent casinos and is on foot a lot. If you know where Michael is or have heard from him please contact the Skiatook Police department at 918-396-2424.
Skiatook Police still searching for missing person
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
Oklahoma Congresswoman Kendra Horn says she'll vote to impeach President Trump
-
Former Lincoln Christian, TU running back Reed Martin dies at 20
-
Petition filed to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
-
2 juveniles, man found dead Saturday after reported murder-suicide in Jenks
-
Victims identified in Jenks murder-suicide
Latest Local Offers
AweMan Construction, Repair & Remodeling. Drywall, Fencing, Decks, Water Leaks, Roofing. No Job too small. Bonded. Insured. (918) 613-5132
Affordable Concrete Patios, Bldg Slabs, Driveways, Stained & Stamped Concrete. Call Jake 918-855-2127
BIG MONEY FOR YOUR VEHICLES! Even If Wrecked Or Disabled! Cash Paid, Free Tow Away, & Fast Pick Up. John, (918) 633-5578.