Michael Newman

This is the most recent photo of Newman. Submitted

 Lindsey Chastain News Editor

In late November Skiatook PD took a missing persons report from the family of Michael Newman. He has not been heard from by the family since October. He likes to frequent casinos and is on foot a lot. If you know where Michael is or have heard from him please contact the Skiatook Police department at 918-396-2424.

