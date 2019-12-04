The G.L.I.T.C.H. Robotics team, comprised of 5th and 6th grade students from Skiatook, competed in the First Lego League Regional Qualifier at Tulsa Memorial High School on November 23rd. The Regional Qualifier hosted 61 teams competing for just 15 invitations to the State Championship Competition, to he be held on December 14th. G.L.I.T.C.H. (Growing Leaders Inspired To Change Humanity) competed in four competitions: Robot Game, Robot Design, Core Values, and Innovative Project Presentations. G.L.I.T.C.H. won 1st place in Robot Game, scoring 330 points with their EV3 robot that runs seven separate autonomous missions, in 2 1/2 minutes or less. They also won 2nd place in Robot Design because of their ability to explain their robot design process, and it's ability to successfully and efficiently complete missions, to adult judges in an effective manner. These performances won them a chance to compete at the State Championship, for the second time during their two years of competing.
Their Innovative Project this year needed to include research about an issue in our community that deals with safety, transportation, accessibility or natural disasters. G.L.I.T.C.H. had to think of a way to shape a better future for their community, then present their solution to local experts. They chose to research a solution to the after school traffic congestion at the West Campus of Skiatook Schools. The team met with School Principals Mr. Buck, Dr. Cantrell, and Transportation Director Mike Earp. After collaborating ideas for traffic flow with those leaders, the team presented their solution to the judges at the Regional Qualifier. G.L.I.T.C.H. is now planning on presenting their solution to the Skiatook School board, and they are refining their presentation to improve their score at the State Competition.
G.L.I.T.C.H. is funded through grants and private donations. The team is coached by Bonnie Vaughn and Olivia Goodwin. Team members are 5th Graders: Trey Vaughn, Gunner Goodwin, Miles Garrison, Tucker Rehder, Evan Tucker; and 6th Graders: Gus Johnson, Nash Roberts, and Jake Tracy.