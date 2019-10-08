The Marching Bulldog Band has been hard at work since the last week of July perfecting its 2019 show Uncommon which celebrates the American farmer.
September 25, the band participated in the 2019 Oologah Stallion Battalion Invitational Marching Band Contest. The band won 3rd place in the 5A division and earned 3rd place for drum major and percussion. This placement gave the band a spot in the final round of competition. Out of the top 12 bands asked to perform in the final round, Skiatook came in 4th.
October 5, the band participated in the Ozarko Marching Festival at Springfield, Missouri. Skiatook was placed in a different division this year with much bigger bands. Undeterred by the new placement, Skiatook received a high enough score to be selected for the final round. The band received a 9th place finish.
Abby Decker, flute, was recognized as the outstanding soloist.
The band will also be participating in the these upcoming events: October 12th, Pryor Band Day; October 26th, OBA State Championship in Mustang; and October 30, 5A OSSAA Marching Competition in Tahlequah.