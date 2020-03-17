Skiatook Public Schools was listed among the top 100 school districts in Oklahoma, a new report shows.
Backgroundchecks.org, a resource and database for public records, recently released the results of a study that ranks the best districts based on a variety of factors.
These include: number of students (K-12), graduation rate, school funding per student, student-to-teacher ratio, percent of students scoring above proficient in the standardized state math test, and percent scoring above proficient in the standardized state reading and language test.
Skiatook Public Schools was ranked 29th ahead of Coweta, Claremore, and Collinsville. Deer Creek, Bixby, Stillwater, Piedmont and Bartlesville round out the top five. Owasso did not make the top 100 list, nor did Union, Jenks or Broken Arrow.
For more information about the study or to access the full list, visit backgroundchecks.org/top-school-districts-in-oklahoma.html.