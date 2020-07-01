Skiatook High School has two new band directors.
Keysto Stotz, who graduated from Skiatook in 2011, is the new band director. He has a bachelor’s degree in instrumental music education and a masters degree in conducting. He worked with the pep bands at Wichita State University and was the assistant band director in Cleveland, OK.
The new assistant director is Bobby Kitchen. Kitchen graduated from Victory Christian School and holds a bachelor’s degree in music education and a master’s degree in saxophone performance. He served as the graduate assistant of jazz studies at Wichita State University and was one of the assistant band directors in McAlester, OK.
The Skiatook band is excited to welcome new leadership and looks forward to the upcoming marching season.
The two held a meet and greet at John Zinc park to welcome the high school band members on June 23.